Menu

Advertising

Masterchef skills for Shropshire college students

By Sue Austin | Gobowen | News | Published:

Students in Shropshire showed their 'Masterchef' skills off when they took part in a national skills competition this week.

James Ashworth puts the finishing touches to his desert

Isabel McFall prepares her dish

Derwen college for students with learning difficulties is hosting the competition all week with colleges from across the UK travelling to Gobowen for the event.

Monday saw the catering students have to come up with a two-course meal which they not only designed but prepared.

Tuesday saw IT students involved in badge making and showing off their functional skills while it was the turn of the horticulture students on Thursday and waiting on students on Friday.

Helen Edwards for Derwen college said: "There is also a staff and internal students bedmaking competition in our training hotel on Tuesday. This will be judged by hospitality students who access work placements in Premier Inn."

The week will end with an awards presentation on Friday.

"This is the first time we have hosted this competition," Helen said.

Gobowen Oswestry Local Hubs News Education
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News