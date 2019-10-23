Advertising
Man seriously injured in Oswestry house fire
A man was left with serious injuries after a house fire in Oswestry.
The 50-year-old was inside the house in College Road when the blaze started on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services were called at 6.50pm.
The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, while a second person who was inside the house escaped unharmed.
Police Inspector Tracy Ryan said: "The cause of the fire is not yet known and police are working with fire investigators."
