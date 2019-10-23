Menu

Advertising

Man seriously injured in Oswestry house fire

By Keri Trigg | Oswestry | News | Published:

A man was left with serious injuries after a house fire in Oswestry.

The 50-year-old was inside the house in College Road when the blaze started on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called at 6.50pm.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, while a second person who was inside the house escaped unharmed.

Police Inspector Tracy Ryan said: "The cause of the fire is not yet known and police are working with fire investigators."

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News