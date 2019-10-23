Inquests opened after three killed in Shropshire A5 crash

At the Shirehall hearing in Shrewsbury today senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, heard initial evidence into the deaths of John Malcolm Parry, 75, and Patricia Rose Parry, 73, of Wilfred Owen Road, Oswestry, on October 11 and Lee Edwards, 24, of Doveston, Kinnerley, on October 12.

Coroner's officer, Mr Melvyn Dawson read statements that said emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A5 near West Felton at 10.37pm on October 11.

Mr Parry was the driver of a Ford Mondeo car with his wife, Patricia, the front seat passenger, the hearing was told.

Mr and Mrs Parry were found unresponsive, the coroner was told and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Edwards, a machine operator, who had been the driver of a Nissan car, was unconscious and taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

He died on October 12.

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquests until February 13.