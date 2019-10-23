Free parking for Oswestry shoppers

Oswestry Town Council agreed to a request from the Chamber of Commerce to provide the free parking to encourage people into the town during the busiest shopping season.

The initiative will run on the weekends of December 7, 14 and 21 at the town council's Central car park, The Horsemarket and Smithfield Street car park.

Mark Derham, chairman of the chamber said the town centre businesses welcoming the contribution by the council to increasing footfall across the festive period.

The move, which the council did last year, will cost it about £8,000 in lost revenue.

However, mayor, Councillor John Price, said: "It is just one of the ways that we promote the town and encourage people to come and visit.

"We want to make Oswestry as welcoming and inviting as we can in the festive season. It is a small gesture to encourage shoppers here."

Mr Derham said he was also writing to Shropshire Council to see if the unitary authority would consider the same for its car parks in the town.