New changing facilities for Christian centre

The Quinta Christian Centre at Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, has been granted planning permission for a new changing block.

Shropshire Council planners gave the plans the green light by delegated powers after hearing the pool itself had recently been brought up to date.

Janet Davies, planning case officer, said: “The application seeks full planning approval for the erection of a changing room facility at Quinta Christian Centre.

“Quinta Hall is located just to the north west of Weston Rhyn and is an historic hall situated in a landscaped estate operates as a Christian centre with conference facilities for visiting groups.

“The application site is located towards the north end of the Quinta Hall historic estate.

“The estate contains the hall, the parkland and a number of dwellings and other premises that have been let out to other businesses.

“The hall has been substantially modified over the years and various other buildings have been built within the grounds to provide accommodation for the various uses including workshops, blocks of residential accommodation, gymnasium and open air swimming pool.

“While the hall is part of a historic estate it does not benefit from any statutory protection.

“The proposal site is located adjacent to existing buildings which are physically and visually divorced from the more historic hall building to the south and is instead seen alongside later buildings of more functional design.

“The erection of the proposed changing room facility would contribute towards the continued operation of the existing conference centre facility on this site and does not raise any amenity or landscape concerns.”

In its application, the centre said: “The swimming pool is open to guests and staff every day throughout the year and is proving to be a very popular facility.

“Present guest changing and showering facilities are limited.

“It is not unusual for guests to use their accommodation to prepare for their time in the pool and walk through the estate to it.

“This is unsatisfactory, particularly in poor weather.”