Try-ing to set a World Record in Oswestry

More than a thousand people streamed onto Oswestry's Park Hall showground arena, all wearing special wristbands, for a half hour coaching lesson from former Cardiff and Newport Gwent player Alex Murphy, helped by England under 20 player, Telford's Kia Owen.

Organiser, Oswestry Rugby Club, now has an anxious wait to see if the record is verified by the Guinness book of Records.

The club decided to use its festival of mini rugby day for the record attempt and the young players from clubs including Shrewsbury, Whitchurch and Newport, along with coaches, parents and other supporters made up most of those taking part.

Alex and students from the Ellesmere College where is is director of Rugby, led the coaching.

"I was glad to be able to support the bid," he said.

Kia said: "It is amazing to see so many people here, getting together to do something like this. Let's hope we can set this world record."

As well as hoping to set a world record, the event was used to raise awareness and funding for the Oswestry based, Movement Centre, which uses target training therapy to help children with mobility problems, gain independence.

Chairman of the charity, David Vicary, who's son, Stanley was helped by the centre, said it was a great event.

"As well as raising funds we want to raise awareness of the Movement Centre so that families and children in need of our help can find out what we can offer," he said.

"All those taking part in this world record attempt are able to use their bodies to the full, we want to ensure that every child can realise their own potential."

"We were told Stanley may only ever be able to sit now thanks to the centre he walks and runs."

Among those taking part was Tina Newton whose son, Oscar, plays for Newport under 11s.

A doctor at the Birmingham Children's Hospital, she said: "There are times when I and I am sure many parents, don't want to get up early to take our children out to rugby. But we really should be grateful that we can and that our children are well enough to play sports."

Tree specially, Gavin Rodenhurst, from Shrewsbury took part along with his son, Joe.

"Rugby is such a good sport to be involved in and to take part in a world record attempt is a great experience for everyone."

Oswestry club president, Martin Ord, said: "We know we have had enough people taking part and we know have just got to hope that we ticked all the boxes and have done enough to satisfy the Guinness Book of Records judges."