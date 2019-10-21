Fire causes major damage to Oswestry house roof

Firefighters managed to prevent the fire on Morda Road from spreading, but the blaze still caused major damage to the roof of the detached house.

The log shed on the side of the property was completely destroyed.

Emergency Services received 999 calls to the fire just before 9.30pm last night .

Building fire morda road Oswestry 3 fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Oswestry and Shrewsbury, Crews used the following equipment to tackle the fire 9m ladder

Breathing Apparatus Covering jet

Ground monitor, Hosereel jet, Main jet pic.twitter.com/Z7ZmD4THAp — James Lewis (@JamesLe72004592) October 21, 2019

Fire crews from Oswestry and Shrewsbury and from across the north Wales border went to the scene with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to get close to the seat of the fire.

Flames from the log shed had spread to the roof of the house and firefighters had to get up to the roof to ensure the fire did not spread to the rest of the property.

Police closed the road to allow the fire service operation to work smoothly.

It took three and a half hours to bring the fire under control and fire crews were at the scene for much of the night.

The British Red Cross fire and emergency support service was on the scene as was a utility company.