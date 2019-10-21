Crash at A5 junction in Oswestry

The crash happened near the junction between the A5 and the B5009 at near the Queen's Head pub.

Police and the fire service are in attendance and are directing traffic away from the scene.

It isn't known if anyone has been seriously injured. The road is blocked in both directions.

Shropshire Fire sent three appliances to the scene including the rescue tender from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington.

It said: "Two casualties assisted from vehicle. Fire and rescue service personnel have made vehicle electrically safe.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police."

The AA Route Planner website, which carries traffic updates, said: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A5 both ways near B5009 (Queens Head junction). The accident is not too far from the bridge over the canal, near to The Queens Head pub. Affecting traffic between Oswestry and Nesscliffe." The accident was first reported on the site at 5.58pm.

Matthew Knapper, a member at Oswestry Golf Club, said: "The road is completely blocked in both directions. It's about 100 yards away from the golf club. It's quite a bad junction. There seems to be an accident there almost every week."