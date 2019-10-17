Petition for permanent driving test examiner for Oswestry

Learners have been waiting months to take their test and the instructors say having a designated examiner would significantly reduce the excessive waiting times that they have been experiencing.

Because Oswestry Driving test centre is an 'outpost', examiners are sent in from Shrewsbury and Wrexham.

Last week the examiners decided to take action when the waiting list for tests grew to seven weeks.

They said that after their plea to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency more test dates were slotted into diary and the DVSA has now said that an extra examiner will be visiting in the coming weeks.

But chairman of the Oswestry & District Driving Instructors Association, Gareth Jones, said he feared that it was merely a sticking plaster over the problem.

The petition on the online, Change.org, says a permanent examiner for Oswestry would benefit the local community and economy in many ways.

In its first 24 hours the petition attracted 314 signatures.

Benefit

Advertising

Many of those signing have been learner drivers complaining about the length of time they either had to or are waiting for their test.

Several said the waiting times were ridiculous, quoting five and seven months waiting.

Mr Jones said Oswestry used to have two examiners based in the town three days a week.

"It came to a head last week when there were no tests available in Oswestry in either November or December. We complained and they gave us 10 days over the two months, which included Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve," he said.

Advertising

"We complained again and we have had more dates. But until we get a permanent examiner it is just a sticking plaster, a short term fix."

James Lindley from the association said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“Currently Oswestry driving test bookings are running four weeks in advance, which compares to nine weeks in July 2019. Nearby Wrexham Driving Test Centre which is open five or six days a week, has a waiting list of about five weeks.

“Oswestry is a satellite test centre which opens three days a week with two examiners offering around 40 tests per week. It will benefit from an extra examiner visiting in the coming weeks.”