Oswestry Rugby Club in world record bid

As the World Rugby quarter finals take place in Japan, the club hopes that more than 1,000 people will pack into the Oswestry Showground to take part in an hour-long coaching session in the sport.

As well as setting the record, the club wants to raise thousands of pounds for the nearby Movement Centre, a charity which helps children with mobility problems such as cerebral palsy gain more independence.

The rugby union club had organised a festival of mini rugby at its base next to the Oswestry Showground and, expecting more than 600 young people to attend, decided to attempt the challenge as part of the day.

Stuart Johnson from the club said: “Rugby minis is for players from the under sevens to the under-12s.

“They would be having a coaching session anyway and so we thought it would be good to try to beat a Guinness Book of Records record.

“The most people to be coached at the same time is currently 650, a record set in Japan.

Lucky

“We have been lucky enough to get help from England under 20 play Kia Owen of Worcester and Shrewsbury and also and ex-Wales under 20 player, Alex Murphy. They will be leading the coaching.”

Mr Johnson said that the club wanted to use the record attempt to help the Movement Centre by raising awareness and funding.

“Our players are very lucky because they are fit and healthy. They children and families who use the Movement Centre are not so lucky.”

He said the club would walk the participants across to the Showground with equipment to count those going into the area.

“We have to send all our evidence to the Guinness Book of Records,” he said.

The club will have donation buckets around the showground on the day in aid of the Movement Centre.

"Some of the families involved in the centre will be coming down to give their support."

Anyone interested in taking part should contact the club through its facebook page here.