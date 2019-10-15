New heritage posts for Offa's Dyke path near Oswestry

The signs in Trefonen, designed and made by local craftsman Tim Rutherford with stained glass by Tracy Whyte, were commissioned to celebrate the Offa's Dye Association's 50th anniversary.

Andrew Heaton, of the local P3 footpath group which installed the posts with assistance from Shropshire Council, said: "These posts will raise awareness of the importance of not only Offa’s Dyke, which is a scheduled monument running right through Trefonen, but also the wealth of heritage in our area.”

Prior to installation, the posts were exhibited in a hugely successful exhibition at Trefonen Village Hall, opened by Professor Howard Williams of Chester University.

This included a display on King Offa by Trefonen School, a clay model of 19th century Trefonen village made the Arty Group, and was coordinated by Ann Hindley of Trefonen Heritage Group which also supported the project financially.

Other contributions came from Oswestry Rural Parish Council, Oswestry and Border History and Archaeology Group, Trefonen Rural Protection Group and many individuals in the community and beyond.