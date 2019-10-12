Three cut free as serious crash shuts A5 near Oswestry

The collision involved two vehicles and happened near West Felton, between Oswestry and Shrewsbury, at about 10.40pm.

Paramedics and police were sent to the scene along with four fire engines from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington.

The road was closed for more than an hour as firefighters used cutting equipment to free the three casualties left trapped inside the vehicles.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The A5 was shut between the junctions either side of West Felton at Holyhead Road and Queen's Head, with police diverting drivers through West Felton.

The fire service left the scene just after 11.30pm.

In a series of tweets, Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Serious RTC A5 near to West Felton. Two vehicles & road closed. Police, fire & amb on scene. Closed up 4 hour please avoid.

"Major accident on A5 at West Felton. Road closed from West Felton junction through to Queens Head. Please divert through West Felton."

