Menu

Advertising

Three cut free as serious crash shuts A5 near Oswestry

By Rory Smith | Oswestry | News | Published:

Three people had to be cut free after a serious crash on the A5 in Shropshire last night.

An aerial view showing the stretch of the A5 which was shut near West Felton. Photo: Google

The collision involved two vehicles and happened near West Felton, between Oswestry and Shrewsbury, at about 10.40pm.

Paramedics and police were sent to the scene along with four fire engines from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington.

The road was closed for more than an hour as firefighters used cutting equipment to free the three casualties left trapped inside the vehicles.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The A5 was shut between the junctions either side of West Felton at Holyhead Road and Queen's Head, with police diverting drivers through West Felton.

The fire service left the scene just after 11.30pm.

In a series of tweets, Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Serious RTC A5 near to West Felton. Two vehicles & road closed. Police, fire & amb on scene. Closed up 4 hour please avoid.

"Major accident on A5 at West Felton. Road closed from West Felton junction through to Queens Head. Please divert through West Felton."

Oswestry Local Hubs News Shrewsbury
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News