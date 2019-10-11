Shropshire cop to run three marathons in three days to send Oscar, 5, abroad for cancer treatment

Sergeant Owen Atwell will run from Oswestry Police Station, in Shropshire, to Evesham Police Station, in Worcestershire.

His challenge will raise money for Oscar Saxelby-Lee, from Worcester, who desperately needs treatment for T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

The officer, based at West Mercia’s Operational Policing Unit in Bromsgrove, has taken leave to complete the 82-mile challenge.

The course will see him pass through three of West Mercia Police’s main stations, including the force’s headquarters at Hindlip Hall on the final day. He is due to leave Oswestry police station at 8.30am tomorrow on Saturday and should reach Shrewsbury Police Station by 11.30am.

Sergeant Owen Atwell

His challenge is one of many fundraising activities being taken on taking place by West Mercia Police officers and staff to help raise awareness and increase donations for Oscar, who wants to become a police officer.

“Running the distance of more than three marathons over three days will be quite a challenge for me, I’ve never ran this distance before and know it will be tough but I felt it was the least I could do to put myself out a bit to help raise money for Oscar,” he said.

He is planning to finishing his challenge in Evesham Police Station at 3pm on Monday. On their fundraising site, virginmoneygiving.com/Team/HandinHandforOscar, the five-year-old’s family states: “Sadly, Oscar’s recent stem cell transplant hasn’t cured him, meaning that he urgently needs further treatment that the NHS cannot fund.

“We’re pleading to you for help in raising £500,000 to help save our child, which will fund either a second transplant or enrolment onto Car-T therapy in Singapore. We do not have a lot of time. If Oscar does not receive this treatment by November, then our unthinkable will soon become his reality.”