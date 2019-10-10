Menu

Men sought after burglary

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

Two young men are being sought after a burglary in Oswestry.

The break-in happened between 8-9pm on Sunday (6 October). Police say that two males, described as in their late teens were seen jumping from the window of a property in Lime Grove, Oswestry, and running off.

"A key box was taken and several items in the property had been moved before they were disturbed," a spokesman said.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0650s 06101.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

