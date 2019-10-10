Men sought after burglary

The break-in happened between 8-9pm on Sunday (6 October). Police say that two males, described as in their late teens were seen jumping from the window of a property in Lime Grove, Oswestry, and running off.

"A key box was taken and several items in the property had been moved before they were disturbed," a spokesman said.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0650s 06101.