Week of overnight closures on the A5 in Shropshire

Highways England says the stretch of the trunk road travelling north will be disrupted every night between 9pm and 6am, on stretches between the A458 junction on the north west of the Shrewsbury bypass to the Oswestry bypass.

The closures are part of a wider scheme of resurfacing, sign replacement and general maintenance along the road.

This includes a 40mph speed restriction along the Oswestry bypass.

A spokesman for the Highways Agency, Richard Gulliver, said: “In the Oswestry area diversion routes will be via the A458 and the A483 and along the B5009 and the A495."

He said that vehicles being used by the emergency services and also by the special forces will be exempt from the speed limit.