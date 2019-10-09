Oswestry launches re-usable cup

Now its the turn of a cup - not just any old mug but the new, Oswestry cup.

The One Oswestry Cup will be officially launched on Friday (11), by the town's Business Improvement District organisation.

Coffee shops, pubs and restaurants and even the town's leisure centre are already behind the scheme to find an eco-friendly alternative to disposable packaging.

The go green initiative will see not only green but brightly coloured pink, orange and blue cups available to buy -or rent - for just £1 in outlets across the town.

Co-ordinating the scheme has been Lindsey Pierce the Oswestry BID administrator.

She said that interest had not only come from cafes and coffee shops but licensed premises keen to offer a special One Oswestry cocktail. The leisure centre may also be involved offering the cup as an alternative for its clients for both hot drinks and as an alternative to plastic water bottles.

The cup already has its own catchy video and a facebook page.

One of those at the front of the scheme is Tom Jones from the coffee shop, Liar Liar.

He said the cup was a great design and had helped bring the town's businesses together.

Linda Clark from the Fat Rabbit restaurant said: "This doesn't cost anything for the businesses that get involved and it cuts down the effects on the environment by reducing single-use plastics.

"It's affordable – you get your £1 back if you want it so it's just like you're borrowing the cup.

"The response on social media so far has been great and most of the feedback we've had in general has been good."

Earlier this year Shrewsbury introduced its one re-usable cup which has taken off in the town and is being used at events such as the Oktoberfest.