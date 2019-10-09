Oswestry 10k road closures

The race will start in Church Street at 9am but the road will be closed from 5am until 1pm to allow for preparation and clearing up on the day.

Other roads that will also be closed include Upper Brook Street and the Trefonen Road, Morda Road past the Marches School, into Morda and along Nant Lane and past Coed-y-go to Trefonen.

Alan Lewis, the organiser of the event, said the run was fully booked.

"We are expecting a great atmosphere. The Oswestry 10k run is for all runners from nervous first timers through to experience runners."

Every finisher will get a specially designed, Wilfred Owen medal and there are prizes for the first men and women over the line.