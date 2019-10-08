Seminar for farmers in Oswestry

Your Future… Your Farm is a free to attend event hosted by law firm Lanyon Bowdler at Oswestry Golf Club on October 24 and will see a panel of experts answering questions of interest to the farming community.

It is the latest in a series of seminars held by Lanyon Bowdler during the course of the year aimed at informing and advising guests on a range of legal issues.

Stuart Chacksfield, of NFU Mutual, will introduce the panel, made up of Jon Ollier of Baldwins, Karen Hamer of Barclays Bank, Richard Corbett from Roger Parry & Partners, and Brian Evans of Lanyon Bowdler. Martin Leefe, a financial advisor with NFU Mutual, will also be on hand to answer questions from the audience.

“Oswestry farmer Malcolm Roberts will be our guest farmer on the night and will be testing the panel with questions around the topics of succession planning, diversification, making tax digital and cyber fraud,” Stuart said.

“There are always a range of legal challenges facing any farming business, and it’s tempting to push them to one side as you get on with the day-to-day pressures of running a farm.

“This seminar will be a great way of getting some valuable advice from a range of professionals, and I would advise anyone interested to book a place as soon as possible.”

Brian Evans, managing partner and head of agriculture at Lanyon Bowdler, added: “We have held a number of farming seminars, which have proven to be popular and informative for our guests.

“Farming is a vitally important industry and one which is currently pondering life after Brexit - as indeed we all are.

“The seminars are designed to raise interesting topics and offer advice on a range of issues which may be of concern to farmers.”

Anyone wishing to attend the event, which runs between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, can book a place by visiting eventbrite.co.uk/e/your-future-your-farm-free-event-tickets-69270398627 or call Lanyon Bowdler on 01743 280281.