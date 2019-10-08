Oyez - best dressed award for Oswestry town crier Phil

Phil, 71, only took on the role in 2018, winning a competition run by Oswestry Town Council.

Now he has been named the best dressed town crier in the UK, at a national competition in Devon.

His impressive robes were created by Alex Jamieson, a seamstress from St Martins.

She has a unit at Oswestry's Indoor Market where she offering everything from making clothing and home furnishings to alterations.

Phil Brown

"When you make things, you don't expect to win awards for it. It's nice to see Phil in town wearing what I made for him."

The town crier took part in the annual competition at Newton Abbot,run by the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers.

"I was delighted to be be accepted into the competition which involved three women and eight men."

"I didn't think that I would win best town crier but I did want to win the Best Dressed award as Alex, who made the costume, did a brilliant job.

"I was over the moon. it was such an honour."

Phil said that the overall winner was from Dartmouth.

"He was brilliant with a booming voice."