CCTV cameras and accident blackspot

A spate of accidents at the Llynclys crossroads on the A483 led both the parish and Shropshire councils to press Highways England for improvements.

In August four children and three adults were injured in a crash at the junction.

Now road engineers have put up cameras on the crossroads.

Highways England route manager for Shropshire, Robert Jaffier said: “We’re working really closely with the parish council and local authority to examine the way traffic travels around the junction. To do this, we have installed some temporary CCTV cameras that will monitor driver behaviour and help us to identify the next steps.”

“Highways England is committed to making roads safer and we are always encouraging safer driving behaviours. We have already reduced the speed limit on this stretch of road and we will continue to work with the local authority and those that use the junction to see what further measures can be put in place.”

Llanymynech resident, Mike Catt, welcomed the move and said he hoped it would lead to improvements.

He is one of those spearheading a new campaign for safety measures, not only at the Llynclys crossroads but on a much longer stretch of the A483, between Oswestry and Four Crosses across the Powys border.

He said a new action group was being set up to take over from the Pant/Llanymynech bypass campaign group.

"The entire stretch of road is a nightmare," he said.

"We estimate that there are 16,000 cars

"There is the Morda junction and then the notorious Sweeney bends on the Oswestry side of the Llynclys crossroads.

"Then there is the junction itself before you get to the villages of Pant and Llanymynech which should simply not have all that traffic pouring through it.

"Four Crosses has a bypass, it is time that the stretch of road between there and Oswestry was looked at, both for the short and and the long term, before we have more deaths and serious injuries."