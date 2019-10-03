Shropshire's Knife Angel in Derby as it continues UK tour

The sculpture - created at Oswestry's British Ironwork Centre from over 100,000 surrendered knives and weapons collected by all 43 police forces across the UK - is having its voice heard loud and clear as it travelled onwards to the sixth location of its tour.

The Angel made its way to Derby earlier this week and it will be standing outside the town's cathedral for all of the month.

Derby has committed to run 28-days of intensive youth engagement and educational programmes throughout the Angel’s stay.

Jack Atwall, Project Manager for the group who worked to get the Angel to Derby, has said: “For the 28 days that the sculpture is in the city we hope it will be used as a catalyst for a range of activities, particularly aimed at young people, to divert them away from knife crime and violence.”

On leaving Derby, the Knife Angel will move to Chester.