Veteran bikers head north in 4,500 mile epic challenge for Shropshire hospital

The Nordkapp Bikers raised over £3,000 for the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre Appeal at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, which was launched back in October 2017.

Rick Prichard, who served in the British Army, was the driving force behind the fundraising challenge. He said: “The whole experience of biking to Nordkapp was fantastic and the fact we had the opportunity to raise money for such a worthwhile cause made it even better. I served in the British Army for 26 years, and during my time I have undergone knee surgery as a result of the job.

“I know how important it is for any veteran to be properly support after they have left the services.”

The Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre will develop the current Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service.

You can donate to the appeal online at rjah.nhs.uk/voca, call 01691 404588 or email rjah.fundraising@nhs.net