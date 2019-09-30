Rugby England coach Eddie Jones coming to Oswestry

Booka Bookshop will present an evening with the coach as he tells his story for the first time in his book In My Life and Rugby.

The event will be held on November 19 at the Lion Quays hotel.

One of the most experienced and decorated coaches in world rugby, his career has spanned four World Cups; from losing to England in the 100th minute in 2003, working with South Africa when they won in 2007, and causing the greatest upset in 2015 when he masterminded the Japanese defeat of South Africa.

Since taking over as head coach of England in 2015 Eddie Jones has masterminded the revival of the national team winning the Six Nations Championship back-to-back, including England’s first grand slam in a generation - their first ever whitewash of Australia, as well as taking them on their longest ever winning streak.

His autobiography Jones shows how his fiercely competitive attitude, his love of coaching and his philosophy of the game were formed while growing up in a tough working-class suburb of Sydney as a small half-Japanese child.

More details about the evening are available from bookabookshop.co.uk