Crash between coach and car near Oswestry

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

One person was trapped in a crash involving a car and a coach near Oswestry.

The accident happened on the A495 at Llanyblodwel on the Welsh border just before 8.50pm last night.

Firefighters had to release one person from the wreckage of the car in an operation lasting half an hour. The casualty was treated by paramedics but it is not known whether the person had to be taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said other passengers were able to get out before emergency services arrived.

Fire crews from Oswestry and Baschurch and the emergency tender from Wellington went to the scene.

Oswestry Local Hubs News
