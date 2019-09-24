Runners have right chemistry for Oswestry 10k

The group of nine decided to take part when team member, Carrie Webb completed the couch to 5k beginners' running plan and was looking for a bigger challenge.

"I decided to take on Oswestry 10k and when I told my work colleagues the idea snowballed and many more joined the challenge," she said.

She said she was pleased that the pharmacy staff had joined Team Hope House for October 13.

“We are not a team of experienced runners, most of us have only recently started running and some of us haven’t even taken part in a running event before.

“We have set ourselves a target of raising £1000 for Hope House and I’m sure that when the run starts feeling difficult we will all be thinking of the children and families that we will be helping. I’m

sure we will all feel emotional when we reach the water station at Hope House”.

Many customers have already shown their support by donating at the Pharmacy and on the team’s Just Giving page. If you would like to make a donation you can visit Cambrian Pharmacy or use the link justgiving.com/fundraising/carrie-webb2.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cambrian Pharmacy to Team Hope House” said Lynsey Kilvert Hope House Fundraiser.

“Our team is growing bigger every day and we are looking forward to cheering on all runners taking part. Without such incredible support from our local community, like the employees of Cambrian Pharmacy, we simply wouldn’t exist”.

Oswestry 10k has now sold out but there are a still places left to join Team Hope House, for just £15 registration and a fundraising target of £100 you too can help make a difference to local seriously ill children and their families. Visit hopehouse.org.uk/events to secure your place.