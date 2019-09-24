Menu

Police appeal after burglars hit Oswestry property

By Lucy Todman | Oswestry | News | Published:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Oswestry.

The burglary happened between 8.15am on Saturday (21) and 11.55pm on Sunday (22) in Inglis Road, Park Hall.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 3s 230919 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

