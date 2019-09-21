Fire service called to two shed fires within space of hours

The incidents took place in the early hours of this morning at Oswestry and Wem.

The first, was at Cordwell Park in Wem, with crews getting alerted at around 1.45am.

They were at the scene for just over 20 minutes as they dealt with the blaze.

The second incident took place at around 4.30am at Hengoed near Oswestry, and took crews around three hours to put out.