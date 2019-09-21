Menu

Advertising

Fire service called to two shed fires within space of hours

By Dominic Robertson | Oswestry | News | Published:

Fire crews were called out to deal with two shed fires in the space of a few hours.

Fire crews were called to two shed fires overnight

The incidents took place in the early hours of this morning at Oswestry and Wem.

The first, was at Cordwell Park in Wem, with crews getting alerted at around 1.45am.

They were at the scene for just over 20 minutes as they dealt with the blaze.

The second incident took place at around 4.30am at Hengoed near Oswestry, and took crews around three hours to put out.

Oswestry Local Hubs News Wem North Shropshire
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News