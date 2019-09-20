Oswestry arts body gets new funding

Garfield West Foundation.

The grant, from one of the UK’s most respected charitable institutions, is a huge boost to Qube’s programme of art exhibitions and creative outreach activities, organisers say.

The money will be used to develop community focused art projects.

Qube’s Arts Development Officer, Jim Creed, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the support the Garfield Western Foundation has given Qube and it will make a huge difference to our arts programme.

"Many of our short-term funded projects have allowed us to pilot ways of working through the arts with specific community groups. We now aim to develop a longer and more sustained programme of activities and exhibitions, reaching out to wider audiences.’

Its autumn/winter programme, including workshops, wellbeing classes, evening talks, exhibitions and performances. New tutors and guest artists will be leading workshops at Qube including first time life class, creative book arts, letterpress printing,poetry, ceramics, and environmental arts.

Qube is also partnering with Arts Alive to show a performance of Pedlar’s Tales performance by Fetch Theatre Company.