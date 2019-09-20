With raffle stalls and refreshments and live music, the volunteers have worked so hard to make today's event great fun for the whole family.

More than £1,000 was raised at a walk in Shropshire for the Alzheimer's Society.

The Memory Walk was held at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry with those talking part enjoying a route around the centre's grounds.

People of all ages took part, the eldest, 88-year-old Irene O'Kane 88 from Wrexham.

There was also a group of staff from the New Fairholme care home in Oswestry.

Organiser Val Brown said: "We want to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped to make the Alzheimer's society Memory Walk a great success.

We are grateful to the British Ironwork Centre for hosting the walk and to Coverage Care, Home Instead , Santander Bank, for sponshorship and to Alzheimer's staff, family, friends and volunteers who gave up their time.

"We collected £907on the day and there is more coming in."

Clive Knowles chairman of the Ironwork Centre said: " t was fantastic to see the local community come together and support such a worthy cause. There was a fantastic turnout and we even have some foue legged friends taking part."

"We hosted this event as part of our community partnership programme."