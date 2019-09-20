Advertising
Memory walk a great success
The Memory Walk is in full swing and the organisers and volunteers have done a great job in creating a wonderful atmosphere here today.
With raffle stalls and refreshments and live music, the volunteers have worked so hard to make today's event great fun for the whole family.
More than £1,000 was raised at a walk in Shropshire for the Alzheimer's Society.
The Memory Walk was held at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry with those talking part enjoying a route around the centre's grounds.
People of all ages took part, the eldest, 88-year-old Irene O'Kane 88 from Wrexham.
There was also a group of staff from the New Fairholme care home in Oswestry.
Organiser Val Brown said: "We want to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped to make the Alzheimer's society Memory Walk a great success.
We are grateful to the British Ironwork Centre for hosting the walk and to Coverage Care, Home Instead , Santander Bank, for sponshorship and to Alzheimer's staff, family, friends and volunteers who gave up their time.
"We collected £907on the day and there is more coming in."
Clive Knowles chairman of the Ironwork Centre said: " t was fantastic to see the local community come together and support such a worthy cause. There was a fantastic turnout and we even have some foue legged friends taking part."
"We hosted this event as part of our community partnership programme."
