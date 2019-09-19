Oswestry gems recognised with special awards

After the Heart of England in Bloom judges toured Oswestry for the main competition in the summer, they then went to see individual entrants in the separate a Love Your Neighbourhood competition.

Now it has been revealed that Oswestry was not only awarded gold in the main, large town regional competition, there were also special awards in the neighbourhood categories.

One of those recognised in Love Your Neighbourhood section was a true community project.

The Cambrian Railway Orchard scheme is a piece of land that runs alongside the old railway tracks on the Gobowen Road out of Oswestry.

Over the last eight years hard work has seen the area transformed into a haven of apple and pear trees and soft fruit bushes.

Volunteers care for the land and many young people have learnt horticultural skills while working there.

Another special award went to the Derwen College for its walled garden.

The college near Oswestry gives students with learning difficulties and disabilities education and work experience training.

As well as a full garden centre and farm shop that are open to the public, the college also has a walled garden where students can learn horticultural skills.

A third special award went to the Oswestry Cae Glas Park.

The park keeper and the chairman of the Oswestry Town Council committee that cares for the park, Councillor Sandy Best, recently celebrated their success with the presentations of the certificates.

The Royal Horticultural Society says the campaign provides an opportunity to smaller community groups to get involved in the wider Britain in Bloom initiative.