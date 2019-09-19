Menu

Advertising

Man dies in train collision

By Lucy Todman | Oswestry | News | Published:

A man has died after being struck by a train on the Shrewsbury to Chester line.

Police are not treating the death, which happened on Wednesday afternoon as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The emergency services were called to the line close to Station Avenue in Chirk shortly before 4pm following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers from British Transport Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended.

However a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News