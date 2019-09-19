Man dies in train collision

Police are not treating the death, which happened on Wednesday afternoon as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The emergency services were called to the line close to Station Avenue in Chirk shortly before 4pm following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers from British Transport Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended.

However a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”