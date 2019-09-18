Victorian fire pump needs a home

The Victorian fire appliance has been kept at Oswestry's fire station in recent years.

But local firefighters say they need the space it takes up to do their breathing apparatus training.

Crew manager in the town, James Lewis, has written to Oswestry town council saying the station was now looking for a home for the antique.

"This is a beautiful, historical piece of fire service equipment but unfortunately we do not have anywhere to put it on display or to store," he said.

The town council will discuss the letter tonight .

The fire appliance was presented to the town of Oswestry on behalf of the volunteer fire brigade by Mrs A Wynne Corrie in 1887, the Jubilee year of Queen Victoria.