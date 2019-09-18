Festival fever in Oswestry with plans for a new party in the park

The Oswestry Live event, set up to bring in the millenium, ran for many years, a free musical festival in Cae Glas park. But it came to a halt when the councillors of the time felt it was getting too large and could get out-of-hand.

Now two councillors are calling for it to be held again next year but with safeguards to ensure no excessive drinking.

It would be the latest in a series of festival that are held in the town throughout the year including the highly popular Food Festival, Balloon Carnival and Christmas Live.

Councillors Jay Moore and Paul Milner, will put their ideas to the town council tonight (wed).

"The event would be branded as Oswestry Party in the Park with the emphasis on Oswestry and marketed as a family day," their motion says.

There would be two stages showing a mix of young and experienced bands from all genres of music and slots for comedians and short drama performances.

No alcohol would be allowed to be taken into the part with local pubs and breweries having licensed areas from which to sell drink.

"They are trained and able to refuse those underage and who have had too much," the councillors said.

Local food companies would also be able to rent pitches on the day along with other trade stalls, selected to minimise impact on local existing businesses.

"We can not charge for entry to the park so would ask for donations, used to cover the costs of the event."

The suggestion is that the event would run from either 10am on noon to midnight, but not all within Cae Glas park.

"The main stage would close at 9pm and the subsequent hours would then be based on pubs in the town that wanted to participate. Several have already shown an interest in having stages so that bands could continue playing.

"The idea is to make the event truly local, manageable and fun for everyone."

In June the council took over the running of the Oswestry Food Festival, attracting 40 food producers and thousands of visitors over the weekend.

Last month about 10,000 people attending the event in Cae Glas Park on the Saturday alone.

A report to tonight's meeting says it was one of the largest events the town centre has held in over a decade.