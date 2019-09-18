Bake off back for Severn Hospice

The Bake Off with a difference will be taking place in Maesbrook Village Hall, near Oswestry and the skill of local bakers young and old will be put to the public vote.

Now in its fifth year the contest is open to anyone and the winning cake is the one that receives the most votes from the public.

Cathy Preston, one of the team from Maesbrook Village Hall organising the event, said: "Everyone loves cakes and The Great Maesbrook Bake Off is the ultimate cake tasting experience.

"Visitors receive three voting tokens, taste all the cakes and then vote for their favourite cake or cakes.

"We hope people will support the event to help raise funds for Severn Hospice.

"Our local community has benefitted from wonderful support from the Hospice and we really want to show our appreciation by raising as much as we can to say thank you."

The Bake Off opens to the public at 2.30pm and anyone wishing to enter a cake should bring it along to Maesbrook Village Hall between 1pm and 2pm.