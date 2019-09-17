Oswestry Community Games success

Sunday morning rain kept the crowds but when it dried up hundreds of people went along to Cae Glas Park to take part in a host of free sport sessions and enjoy dance and live music.

Co-director, Clive Knight said the event had more than lived up to expectations.

The live music was provided by Bartells, a local group and the Border Counties School of Gymnastics provided the finale.

Mr Knight said: "Shropshire‘s Di Carrington, our guest of honour, who was in the Atlantic Ladies trio that rowed the Atlantic from La Gomera in the Canaries to Antigua in the Talisker Whisky Challenge in 2017/18, threw herself enthusiastically into her role trying out a range of activities. She also talked to lots of people in the day.

He said that of particular interest in the park was the opportunity to see the boat that the Atlantic Mavericks led by Oswestry man Ian Davies, will use in the Talisker Whisky Challenge in December. This was the event that the Atlantic Ladies successfully undertook."

"Many thanks to our ambassadors who worked hard throughout the day, and played a

key role in helping with the running of the Games. They oversaw the raffle and charity boxes in support of Di’s chosen charity Relapsing Polychondritis, an aggressive wasting disease."

"At the closing ceremony, Di Carrington made an inspiring speech about their voyage and how they had to overcome adversity, including capsizing two days from the finishing line.

"She then carried out the task of “passing the oar” to Ian Davies."

Oswestry Town Council Mayor John Price thanked everyone for their support, and closed the Games.