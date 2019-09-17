Olivia calls for sixth form bus passes

Olivia Lawrence, felt is was so unfair that on moving into sixth form at the Marches in Oswestry her parents suddenly had to fund her £3.60 return bus fair from Trefonen, she wrote to the Shropshire Council.

The unitary authority is to put her letter to the council meeting on Friday and invited the student along to speak to councillors.

Although Olivia is unable to attend because of lessons she is pleased that the council will be hearing her plea.

She said she wrote to the council after she had been talking with her friends had been talking about why they had to pay for a bus ticket to get to sixth form and back every day, when they are legally required to stay in education until we’re 18.

"Currently, my parents have to pay £3.20 a day for a return ticket which over five days amounts to £16. Over the year, this adds up quite considerably," she said.

"My friends and I have been made aware that some teenagers aged 16-18 are unable to attend school as they/their parents can’t afford to pay for public transport to get them there, which obviously has a detrimental effect on their education.

"Some parents have more than one child in this situation and find themselves struggling to make ends meet, just because their children have to stay in education until they’re 18."

"It would be great to be able to get the bus to sixth form/college for free with a bus pass, just like we have done for the past 5 years. "

Councillor Joyce Barrow from Shropshire Council, said: "I think she should be commended, for getting involved in the democratic process and highlighting something that she, her friends and other students feel very strongly about."