Zero tolerance launched at leisure centres

Respect and Protect covers Market Drayton Swimming Centre, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village, Whitchurch Swimming Centre and the Quarry Fitness and Swimming Centre in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust is working in conjuction with operating partner Serco to ensure people realise that bad behaviour will not be tolerated.

West Mercia Police are also supported the Respect and Protect campaign, part of a Charter of Protection.

The trust's contract manager, Chris Stanbrook said: “We want our teams to know that every incident of verbal or physical abuse has to be reported. And we want those making these threats or carrying out these acts to know that we will support our people

all the way and, where necessary, involve enforcement agencies.”

He said that in 2017 and 2018 there were less than ten documented incidents per year across the leisure centres.

"However, we are always vigilant to the fact that people may not have reported the event, shrugging it off as part of the job. We want it made clear, this kind of anti-social behaviour is never just part of the job. We want to see every single instance of verbal or physical abuse directed towards our staff reported, investigated and dealt with in the appropriate manner.”

Paul Downes of West Mercia Police Force urged people to report incidents and never suffer in silence.

The charter aims to raise awareness and increase understanding of violence, aggression and abuse at work, and to provide a framework of response to identify, prevent and manage such issues. These measures include fostering a culture of zero tolerance, encouraging reporting, supporting police investigations where appropriate, and non-acceptance of unwarranted behaviour.