175 tonnes of hay and grass destroyed in barn fire

By Lucy Todman | Oswestry | News | Published:

Firefighters have been tackling a barn fire overnight at a farm at Kynaston, near Nesscliffe.

The fire broke out at just after 7.30pm last nigh and involved 150 tonnes of hay and 25 tonnes of loose grass.

Four fire appliances including the water carrier and the welfare unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Newport, Oswestry and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and two main jets to extinguish the fire.

Oswestry
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

