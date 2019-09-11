17,000 new trees proposed for Oswestry - one for each person in the town

Oswestry town councillor Olly Rose will call on the council to pledge to plant a tree for each person living in the town.

Councillor Rose is supporting the Woodland Trust proposals that a new tree should be planted per head of the UK population every year for the next 30 years as part of carbon reduction targets.

In a motion to the council, she says: "Although National Government will need to be responsible for policies to enable this to happen, local councils need to do their part."

Councillor Rose will tell Oswestry town council tonight that tree-planting in England fell well short of targets last year.

"There are a number of grants that can be applied for both urban and rural tree planting. I propose this council has the aim and aspiration to plan a tree per head of our population - 17,000 - by the 21/22 planting season," she said.

Organise

She is suggestion that areas such as the cemetery, Brogyntyn Park and the Bailey Head could be used and Shropshire Council be asked for permission to plant on its land such as Shelf Bank, Henley Wood, Monkmoor Court and the Racecourse.

Councillor Rose also wants to organise a meeting with local rural parish councils to work together to plan the most effective tree planting, working together to fulfil the local quota.

"The council could make residents and schools aware of schemes such as that run by the Woodland Trust to issue free trees to community groups or groups of residents," she said.

"It could also set up a section of the council's website to record tree planting within the community and keep a record of the planting to add up the quota as it progresses."