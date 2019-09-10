Whittington level crossing reopens after resurfacing work

Whittington residents and motorists driving through the village have faced diversions as Network Rail upgraded the crossing on the Shrewsbury to Chester line.

The closure allowed Network Rail engineers to fully replace the worn crossing surface with a harder wearing rubber material that will reduce noise when traffic passes over it.

Sean Wootton, programme manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We would like to thank the local community and motorists for their patience while we carried out this upgrade to Whittington level crossing.

“This essential work has improved the resilience and reliability of the level crossing and has increased its lifespan for years to come. We worked closely with our partners to minimise disruption and have successfully installed this state-of-the-art crossing surface.”

Colin Lea, customer experience director for Transport for Wales, said: “Keeping level crossings safe and reliable is incredibly important in the running of the railway so it’s great news that we’re seeing this investment in Whittington by Network Rail.

“We would like to thank passengers who travelled on our bus replacement service between Wrexham and Shrewsbury for their patience and understanding.”