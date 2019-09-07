Overnight road closures on A5

Highways England says it is embarking on a scheme of resurfacing, sign replacement and general maintenance along the trunk road, between the end of the M54 and Gobowen near Shropshire.

Work will start on September 18 and will last for eight weeks.

The overnight road closures between 8pm and 6am will be restricted to the Oswestry bypass, between the Mile End Roundabout and the Gobowen roundabout.

Between September 30 and October 12 there will be a 40 mile an hour speed restriction along the Oswestry bypass.

A spokesman for the Highways Agency, Richard Gulliver, said that the work will extend south but it will only be laybys that will periodically be closed along the route.

"Diversion routes will be via the A458 and the A483 and along the B5009 and the A495.