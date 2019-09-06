Oswestry run reaches 1,000 competitors

Runners from all over the UK Including London, Scotland, North West, Midlands, South West will line up at the start line of the event in Church Street in the town centre on October 13.

Organisers say the event is helping the town's businesses with runners and their families and friends making a weekend of the race and staying in the town.

Alan Lewis, who says a team of 80 people are working on the run, said: "The town centre will be full of competitors and their supporters and we hope that people will turn out to cheer the runners across the finish line."

"We have all abilities from those taking part in their first 10k event to seasoned runners of all ages."

Every runner will be given a special medal depicting Oswestry's war poet, Wilfred Owen while the first place male and female competitors will win a holiday sponsored by Polka Dot Travel, a magnum of champagne from Momentum wines, cash and a trophy.

"It is quite unusual to have this at a local race event," he said.

Anyone still looking to enter the event can do so at adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk.