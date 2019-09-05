Church near Oswestry holds an eco day

Morton church just off the A483 to the south of the town, is starting off its Reduce, Reuse, Recycle mission with a morning car boot sale as part of its open day on September 14.

Lizzie Lawrence, from the church, said: "Car boot sales are very eco friendly as it is all about people recycling the things that they don't want anymore."

On the same day church members are appealing to people to bring along recycling to spell out the numbers 2019 on the church field.

"We would like to collect 2,019 pieces of recyclables such as cleaned out plastic containers or cardboard and sort it, hopefully with the help of local brownies and guides."

She said the church was doing what it could to become more eco friendly in everything from cleaning products to changing its light bulbs.

There will be an exhibition in church setting out what an Eco church means.

"We can not do everything as once because we are a small church with not a lot of money," she said.

During the afternoon the church is hosting heritage talks on its famous son, Captain Harold Drew and its infamous 'ghosts' said to inhabit the church yard.

The talks will be repeated on the afternoon of September 22 which is also the diocesan, Historic Church, ride and stride weekend.