Footpath call to link village

Residents living in Walford on the edge of Baschurch used to use a permissive right of way along a field at the side of the B5067 to get into the main village.

But that was removed when Shropshire Council sold the field last year.

Now a worried father has set up a petition asking Shropshire Council to provide a safe route between Walford and Baschurch and is contacting village schools and the Walford campus of North Shropshire College to see if they will support the move.

Fraser Lamont said that Shropshire Council have confirmed that there is no other right of way between Baschurch and Walford other than along the busy 60mph main road which has a very dangerous bend.

"The route is heavily used because of the college students walking along it. Also there are many residents in Walford who now struggle to get to Baschurch other than in their cars, which is a real shame as it would be great to be able to walk or cycle the short distance.

But the road is just too dangerous."

Mr Lamont said that a footpath already ran along the road all the way from Ruyton XI Towns to Baschurch, down to the doctors' surgery and to the roundabout at the south of the village.

"That leaves about a quarter of a mile to Walford that has no footpath. If it could be extended it would be the ideal solution as this would link the two areas up and allow more families and students to cycle to the amenities and school and reduce the traffic through Baschurch, which is a major problem at school times."

"I used to run along that road but I won't now, it is just too dangerous. It seems so sad that teenagers can't walk to the secondary school in Baschurch for the want of a quarter of a mile of footpath. Even cycling along the road is getting too dangerous."

He said that the road was also regularly used by horse riders.

"I have been told that a footpath is on Shropshire Council's roads programme but is unfortunately very low on the list of priorities.

"We shouldn't have to wait until there is a tragedy involving a horse or maybe a cyclist, Shropshire council should do something now.

"So many new houses are being built and the college is expanding."

He said that if a footpath could not be created along the road, talks should be opened with the new landowner to see if the permissive right of way could be re-introduced.