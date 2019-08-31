Lisa is hospital's health hero

Lisa Perry, Therapy Support Worker in the Rheumatology Therapy team, has won the award for August after being highlighted by physiotherapists Will Coles and Georgina Chetwood.

The Health Hero Award is awarded each month to members of staff at the Oswestry-based hospital for going the extra mile.

Will said: “Lisa has recently spent six months completing evening classes to become a qualified gym instructor, and has also completed a cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and hydrotherapy course.

“Lisa now leads intensive rehabilitation classes every day in both the gym and the pool for our rheumatology patients.

“One patient that was referred to her came in a wheelchair, suffering from chronic pain and fatigue due to fibromyalgia. However, Lisa worked with this patient every day and he is now competing in 5K park runs every weekend.”

Georgina added: “We’ve noticed over the past couple of months that Lisa has really come into her own in terms of her development and her willingness to go out of her way to support the rest of the team.

“The work Lisa has done has flown under the radar when she’s truly the rock of the Rheumatology Therapy Team and without her we would fall apart.

“She epitomises the Trust values in everything she does and we’re really proud she’s part of our team.”

Lisa was presented her award by Craig Macbeth, Director of Finance and Planning, and received a badge and certificate as well as a fruit and vegetable hamper from Box of Goodness.

Lisa said: “I am delighted and overwhelmed that I am the latest winner of the Health Hero Award and would like to thank Will and Georgie for their kind words about me.

“It’s a great privilege to help patients fulfil their potential and, as a team, we love seeing them make amazing progress throughout their time with us and also into their future.

“I am very proud of the team in Rheumatology and the work we do.”

Craig said: “I was delighted to present Lisa with this month’s Health Hero Award. Her colleagues have the utmost respect for her and everything she does to develop herself further.

“She should be very proud of everything that she has achieved.”

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, said: “It’s clear that Lisa goes above and beyond the call of duty to support our patients – and in the process has changed the lives of some of these patients. She is a very worthy winner.”