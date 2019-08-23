Lily-Ella tackles dog mess problem

So the 10-year old decided to do something postive, and created home made dispensers that she filled with bags for dog owners to used to clean up after her pet.

Creative Lily-Ella from Plas Fynon turned plastic pop bottles into the special holders. She used her pocked money to buy bags to go inside and them attached them to posts along the footpath alongside the Cambrian Railways rail line.

The path has become a popular short cut for people to and from the town centre.

Lily-Ella said: "We have to push my brother in the pushchair and it is really hard to avoid the mess on the footpath."

"I hope people will use the bags that I have put in the bottles if they have forgotten to bring their own with them. It would be nice if they would put one back next time they go along the path."

Mum, Samantha, said she was proud of her daughter to taking matters into her own hands.

"I just hope people will appreciate what she has done and clean up after their dogs."

Notes attached to the pop bottles explain what they are.

Advertising

They say: "Did you forget your bag? Please take one of these and clean up after your pets.

"Anytime you are passing put in a spare for others that may forget to.

"Always clean up after your pets and please dispose of these bags responsibly and together we can keep our town and shoes clean."