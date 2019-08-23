Charity shop glad to be back in Oswestry

The YMCA store was popular when it moved into the former Regal Cinema on English Walls.

But it had to move out when the Original Factory Shop agreed a lease on the premises. The company moved out last year and now the YMCA is returning to the premises.

A spokesman for the charity said that it was delighted to be in the town again.

"All our stock is donated and we sell everything from clothes and bric-a-brac to cds, dvds, electrics and furniture."

The charity said it was looking for donations of all items and offered a delivery and pick up service too.

It is also looking for volunteers.

"They don't need experience as full training will be given. We also offer NVQ levels one and two qualifications."

Anyone interested should contact the store on 01691 688997 or shop@ymca.org.uk.