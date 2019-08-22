Oswestry choir looking for new leader

The 40-strong chamber choir was formed in 1982 and over the years has widened its repertoire to include both sacred and secular music of many styles. The choir presents a minimum of three concerts per year, with the Spring concert considered its major classical concert.

It rehearses on Tuesday evening at Bellan House, Oswestry School on Church Street.

"Because of the retirement of Gerry Howe we are seeking an experienced Musical Director to continue nurturing this well established choir by further developing a suitable repertoire.

"In order to provide continuous improvement, the choir is open to new, imaginative musical challenges and will rely on the Musical Director to ensure the accuracy, vocal blend and overall performance of the choir is of a high standard.

"We are a friendly and sociable choir looking for an enthusiastic Musical Director with the knowledge and expertise to teach vocal technique building upon an already recognised good reputation. The successful candidate will also be involved with the engagement of soloists and orchestral players when necessary."

Anyone interested can contact the secretary, Pam Parish on (01691) 655358.