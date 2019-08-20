Menu

Have you 'herd' the one about the cows crossing the road

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

Moo-ve along, please, nothing to see here.

Cows on Station road, Whittington

Cows on Station Road, Whittington

A herd of cows found their way onto a main road through a village in Shropshire at the weekend.

The sight of the animals in Whittington amazing passers-by who posted imaged on social media. They crossed the busy Station Road and ended up on the front gardens of residents before being successfully herded back to safety.

Stephanie Reynolds who posted photos on facebook said she had returned along the road a little later and the cows had gone.

"I'm assuming someone came for them," she said.

The animals are thought to have escaped from the Castle Fields land that sits between Station Road and Whittington Castle. Cattle have traditionally grazed on the land which has a public footpath through the middle of it.

Kissing gates at each end of the footpath prevent the livestock from getting out of the fields.

It is not known how the animals managed to get onto the alleyway that leads from the fields to Station Road. It is believed they were left unharmed and guided back to the fields.

