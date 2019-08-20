Daring duo skydive for Hope House hospice

Nick Mayer, 42, from Whittington and Molly Cadle, 27, from Ellesmere both did a tandem skydive to raise money for Hope House at Tilstock Airfield near Whitchurch.

Between them the daring duo, who work as client administrators at criminal record checks company Disclosure Services in Wrexham, raised £1,000 for the hospice.

Nick said a representative from Hope House visited the company to give a presentation on what they do at the hospice.

"I got quite emotional hearing some of the stories, so it was something I thought I would like to do to raise money for a good cause. Doing a sky dive was on my bucket list as well."

"Hope House doesn’t get much finance from the public purse so relies on people like us to raise money."

Nick Mayer

He said he had a few butterflies before he jumped but wasn't as scared as he thought he would be. he said the instructor was a calming influence.

“After jumping out of the plane you go down headfirst the wind is buffeting you in the face. Then you sort of level out. When the instructor pulled the cord, it sucked us back up and then we floated down nice and gently. We could see as far as the River Dee and the River Mersey. It was pretty spectacular.”

It was also the first ever skydive for Molly.

“Surprisingly I wasn’t that scared. Before I knew it, we shuffled up towards the edge of the plane and I had my eyes shut because I was a little bit scared of looking at that point.

“But I realised I didn’t want to miss this once in a lifetime opportunity so I opened my eyes during the free fall which I enjoyed more than when the parachute opened because it made me feel ill with motion sickness."

Paul Barlow, the chief executive of Disclosure Services, said: “I would like to salute Molly and Nick because it takes guts to jump out of a plane at 10,000 ft.

“I am proud of their effort and of the fact that they have raised £1,000 for Hope House which does a fantastic and hugely important job in helping youngsters and their families at such a difficult time in their lives.”